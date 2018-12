Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C-R) meets with Foreign Minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Ri Yong Ho (C-L) in Damascus, Syria, Dec. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANA HANDOUT

The Syrian president said Tuesday that pressure by Western nations on Damascus and Pyongyang aimed to weaken both Syria and North Korea.

Bashar al-Assad made these remarks at a meeting in the Syrian capital with the North Korean Foreign Minister, Ri Yong-ho.