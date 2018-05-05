Staffers of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent distribute aid on gunmen and their relatives as they leave the rebels-held areas in south Damascus, Syria, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syrian rebel militants and civilians were preparing to leave three towns south of Damascus and head toward northern Syria on around 65 busses, following an agreement to cede control of these towns to the authorities, official sources reported on Saturday.

The convoy, the third to leave the towns of Yalda, Babbila and Beit Sahm, was gathering at a meeting point just outside the three towns as a step before departure, reported the official SANA news agency and the United Kingdom-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.