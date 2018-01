Fighters from Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) patrol in the city of Raqqa, Syria, Oct. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YOUSSEF RABIH YOUSSEF

Several factions of the Free Syrian Army rebel group are to participate in a Turkish military campaign aimed at wresting control of a northern Syrian enclave from Kurdish forces, a rebel leader told EFE on Wednesday.

Col. Ahmad Ozman, whose FSA faction predominantly comprises ethnic Turkmen fighters, told EFE that they have been preparing their artillery for use in the planned operation against Afrin province, located in the far northwest of Syria's Aleppo region.