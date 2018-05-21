The Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad on Monday recaptured the last area of Damascus under opposition control Monday following a plan to evacuate the remaining fighters from the Islamic State terror organization and their families from the area, the army said.

Groups of IS fighters holed up in an area of south Damascus, including the Palestinian refugee camp Yarmouk, were bussed out in what will come as a coup de grace for Assad's regime as it takes full control of the capital, the suburbs and the outlying countryside for the first time since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011.