Judge Erik Mezolaki leads the appeal trial of Ahmed H. in the Szeged Court of Appeal in Szeged, 170 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA/EFE/Tibor Rosta HUNGARY OUT

Prosecutor Istvan Voros speaks during the appeal trial of Ahmed H. in the Szeged Court of Appeal in Szeged, 170 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA/EFE/Tibor Rosta HUNGARY OUT

Judge Erik Mezolaki (4L) and defence attorney Peter Barandy (2L, front) listen to prosecutor Istvan Voros (2L) during the appeal trial of Ahmed H. in the Szeged Court of Appeal in Szeged, 170 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA/EFE/Tibor Rosta HUNGARY OUT

A Syrian citizen was sentenced to five years prison Thursday by a court in southern Hungary for clashing with security authorities in an attempt to help a group of refugees cross the Serbo-Hungarian border, officials said.

In the retrial, the court upheld the terrorism conviction but reduced the original sentence of seven years to five.