A Syrian woman holds the national flag as people gather to show support for the Syrian government in Umayyad square in Damascus, Syria, on April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syrian soldiers wave national flags along with Iranian and Russian flags as people gather to show support for the Syrian government in Umayyad square in Damascus, Syria, on April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syrians from different regime-controlled areas on Saturday gathered in the streets to express support for their president, following missile attacks on government targets by the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

Syrians cheered slogans in favor of Bashar al-Assad and held the national flag in Umayyad square in the capital Damascus, showing solidarity with the Syrian army and regime after 110 missiles were launched against alleged chemical weapons sites in Syria.