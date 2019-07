Kerry Warren places sand bags for flood prevention on July 11, 2019, in Lafitte, Louisiana, ahead of the arrival of Barry, a tropical storm that is projected to strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall on the Louisiana coast on July 13. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

A forklift driver carries out flood-prevention efforts on July 11, 2019, in Lafitte, Louisiana, ahead of the arrival of Barry, a tropical storm that is projected to strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall on the Louisiana coast on July 13. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

Tropical Storm Barry has formed over the north-central Gulf of Mexico and is expected to gain hurricane status before making landfall this weekend along the southeastern coast of the United States, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Thursday.

The storm, which currently is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour, could reach New Iberia, Louisiana, a town some 150 km west of New Orleans, early Saturday.