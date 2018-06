Transit and Civil Protection officials attempt to move a van from a flooded street as Tropical Storm Bud brings heavy rainfall to Mexico City, Mexico, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Tropical Storm Carlotta formed Friday off the Pacific coast of the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, threatening to bring heavy rain to the center, south and southeast of the country, Mexico's National Weather Service (SMN) said in a statement.

The SMN said that Carlotta, the third storm to form in the Pacific during this hurricane season, was located at 18:00 GMT at some 95 km (59 mi) southwest of the resort town of Acapulco and was heading northeast at 7 kph (4 mph).