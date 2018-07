A chart provided by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida, showing the five-day forecast track on July 10, 2018, for Tropical Storm Chris in the Atlantic Ocean. EPA-EFE/NHC-NOAA

Tropical Storm Chris started moving away from the southeast US coast on Tuesday and heading northeast, possibly strengthening into a hurricane later in the day, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Chris, the third named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, is 300 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and has maximum sustained winds of 110 kph (70 mph), the NHC said in its 1500 GMT public advisory.