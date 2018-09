An image provided on Sept. 28, 2018, by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center that shows the forecast track of Tropical Storm Kirk. EPA-EFE/NHC

Heavy rains are forecast this weekend in the Dominican Republic due to Tropical Storm Kirk, which is expected to continue moving to the west over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday as a tropical depression or low-pressure trough, the Onamet national weather service said.

The Dominican meteorological authorities are forecasting increasing rains, thunderstorms and wind gusts on Saturday afternoon and night.