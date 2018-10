Photo of a Street hit by hurricane Sergio Oct. 12, 2018 in La Paz a state in Baja California Sur (Mexico). EPA- EFE/Luis Roldán

Photo of a Street hit by hurricane Sergio Oct. 12, 2018 in La Paz a state in Baja California Sur (Mexico). EPA- EFE/Luis Roldán

Photo of a Street hit by hurricane Sergio Oct. 12, 2018 in La Paz a state in Baja California Sur (Mexico). EPA- EFE/Luis Roldán

Tropical Storm Sergio made landfall in the state of Baja California Sur and could bring heavy rains to several regions of northern Mexico, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) said Friday.

The SMN said in its 12:15 GMT bulletin that the storm was located 75km (47mi) east of Punta Abreojos, Baja California Sur, moving westward at 39km/h (24kph).