Photograph provided by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) showing the five-day forecast of Tropical Storm Tara, formed off Mexico's Pacific coast in Miami, United States, Oct 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/NHC

Tropical Storm Tara has formed off the coast of the western Mexican states of Colima and Michoacan, the country's National Weather Service (SMN) said Monday.

At 12:00 pm, the storm was 120km (74.6mi) southwest of Punta San Telmo, Michoacan, the SMN said.