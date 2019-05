Tabata Amaral, 25, federal congresswoman during an interview with Efe in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR

Raised in a favela in Sao Paulo and a Harvard graduate, Tabata Amaral, 25, is a rookie federal congresswoman who has stood out for her criticism of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro's "prejudice-laden" policies.

"Brazil has become a mockery in the world. It is forming an image that is a country where everything can happen, where the constitution is not respected and human rights are no longer a guarantee," Amaral told Efe during an interview in Sao Paulo.