Leader of Austrian People's Party (OeVP), Sebastian Kurz (L), and Leader of the Austrian Green Party, Werner Kogler (R) pose with a handshake for media at the end of a press conference to present the government program in Vienna, Austria, 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FLORIAN WIESER

A restrictive immigration policy and a package of measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are the main points of a plan agreed by the conservative People's Party of Austria (ÖVP) and Green Party who are set to govern together for the first time.

"It was not easy," said Sebastian Kurz, the leader of the ÖVP, and Werner Kogler, spokesman of the Greens, when evaluating the past three months of negotiations that came after the legislative elections in which both formations gained strength.