(FILE) A picture shows copies of the 'United Evening News', an afternoon paper with a front page report on China's aircraft carrier Liaoning that passed through the Taiwan Strait, in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

(FILE) The Liaoning, the first aircraft carrier commissioned into China's military, sails out of Hong Kong, China, Jul. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

(FILE) A smartphone displays the news that China's aircraft carrier Liaoning passed through the Taiwan Strait, in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has entered Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone, the Taiwanese defense minister said on Wednesday amid rising tensions between Beijing and Taipei.

Yen Teh-fa informed the parliament that the carrier had entered the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, although adding that the situation was under control and national security would be protected.