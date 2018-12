A supporter takes a selfie with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (C) at a campaign rally in Taipei, Taiwan, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

Taipei's incumbent mayor, who contested the Nov. 24 polls seeking another term as an independent candidate, has retained the post after a poll recount requested by his main opponent, the Central Election Commission announced Thursday.

Ko Wen-je was declared the winner on the night of the elections after he secured 580,663 votes against 577,096 by his rival, Ting Shou-chung, of the Kuomintang party (KMT).