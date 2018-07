People riding motorcycles cross the Taipei Bridge from Sanchung to go to work in Taipei, Taiwan, Jul. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

Thousands of motorbikes and scooters Thursday cascaded down the Taipei Bridge from Sanchung toward Taipei, part of a daily rush hour spectacle in the Taiwanese capital.

Though a common sight in Taipei and in many other congested Asian cities, the "motorbike waterfall" draws many tourists and photographers, an efe-epa journalist reports.