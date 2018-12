Taiwanese protesters carry an anti-nuclear power plant placard as they march during a protest in Taipei, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan on Thursday said it has abandoned plans to make the country nuclear-free by 2025 in response to the results of the Nov. 24 referendum.

The referendum had asked Taiwanese citizens "Do you agree with abolishing the first paragraph of Article 95 of the Electricity Act, which means abolishing the provision that 'all nuclear-energy-based power-generating facilities shall cease to operate by 2025'?"