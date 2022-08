Then-US Undersecretary of State Nicholas Burns (L) speaks to then-Chinese Foreign Minister Li Zhaoxing (R) in Beijing, China, 08 November 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/ELIZABETH DALZIEL / POOL

A handout photo made available by the Taiwan Presidential office shows Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (R) and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi waving as they pose for photos during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Taipei, Taiwan, 03 August 2022. EPA-EFE/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A TV screen shows a news reports of a People’s Liberation Army warship, in a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, 03 August 2022. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Taiwan accuses China of ‘blocking’ it with its military maneuvers

Taiwan's Defense Ministry accused China of "seriously violating" its "rights and territorial sovereignty" Wednesday with military maneuvers it announced for this week in waters near the island, amounting to an "air and sea blockade."

"We strongly condemn the military exercises," Yu Jian-chang, the Defense Ministry's Law, Judicial Affairs deputy director, told Taiwanese state news agency CNA.