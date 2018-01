Taiwan said on Friday that China had unilaterally changed the status quo in cross-strait relations and affected regional stability with the opening of the new civil aviation route, the M503.

China on Thursday announced that the new flight path would see flights passing 7.8 kilometers (4.8 miles) from the Taiwan Strait, breaking with the tradition of maintaining flight routes far away from the middle line of the Strait, considered to be the aerial boundary between Taiwan and China.