The governments of Paraguay and Taiwan signed a letter of intent Tuesday with the purpose of raising 200,000 surubi catfish, a species that is in high demand but declining in numbers, in captivity.

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez attended the signing ceremony at the Agriculture Ministry's fisheries center in the city of Eusebio Ayala, officials said.