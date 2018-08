Taiwan Military AH-64E Apache attack helicopters during the AH-64E Helicopters of Taiwan Army 601st Aviation Brigade Commission Ceremony, in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan will manufacture 66 trainer planes by 2026, develop new engines and key components of state-of-the-art fighter aircraft, the defense ministry announced Friday.

The island's military has commissioned the Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation to develop military aircrafts as part of its five-year plan to bolster its capabilities, aimed at countering China's maneuvers in the region.