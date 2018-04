Two men hold up signs with english words 'LOVE IS LOVE', during the 2017 Taipei Gay Pride March in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

Taiwan gay rights activist Chi Chia-wei holds a rainbow flag during a protest outside the Central Election Commission in Taipei, Taiwan, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

Taiwan's Central Election Commission on Tuesday approved the first of two steps needed for a referendum against same-sex marriage, sparking protests by gay rights groups.

Taiwan's top court approved same-sex marriages in May last year, the first country in Asia to do so.