Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry office in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug 21 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The foreign minister of Taiwan on Monday asked global and local organizations to avoid referring to the country as Chinese Taipei in international events.

Translating "Zhonghua Taipei", as the country is known in the International Olympic Committee, to "Chinese Taipei" is unacceptable, Joseph Wu said, according to Taiwan News.