A man anchors his fishing boat in anticipation for typhoon Maria at the port area in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A general view of anchored fishing boats in anticipation for typhoon Maria at the port area in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

People walk at the bridge during sunset after Taiwan central weather bureau issued sea warning in anticipation for typhoon Maria at the port area in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan has evacuated more than 4,000 people from Orchid island, and issued an alert for super typhoon Maria, which is expected to make landfall on the island late on Monday, the National Meteorological Center said.

The government has convened a special emergency group to deal with the potential damage the typhoon might cause.