A security officer stands next to the flag of Burkina Faso (R) inside the foreign ministry office in Taipei, Taiwan, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A security officer stands next to the flag of Burkina Faso (R) inside the foreign ministry office in Taipei, Taiwan, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan is set to break off diplomatic relations with Burkina Faso with immediate effect after the African country had announced similar intention earlier, Taiwan's foreign ministry officials told EFE Thursday.

The Taiwanese ministry has convened a press conference at 7:30 pm in which it is expected to officially announce Taiwan's decision.