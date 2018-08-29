Taiwan has decided this year not launch a campaign to be admitted to the United Nations and its agencies during the organization's upcoming General Assembly, the island's deputy foreign minister announced Wednesday.
Ahead of the UN General Assembly, which will begin on Sept. 25, Taiwanhas chosen instead to ask the UN not to exclude its 23.5 million inhabitants (without mentioning the State), not to block the participation of Taiwanese citizens and journalists in the events and to include the island in its Sustainable Development Goals.