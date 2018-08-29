Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, 21 August 2018, after El Salvador cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan and launch ties with China. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The national flags of Taiwan's diplomatic allies fly outside the Diplomatic Quarter, which houses foreign embassies and trade missions, in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

Taiwan has decided this year not launch a campaign to be admitted to the United Nations and its agencies during the organization's upcoming General Assembly, the island's deputy foreign minister announced Wednesday.

Ahead of the UN General Assembly, which will begin on Sept. 25, Taiwanhas chosen instead to ask the UN not to exclude its 23.5 million inhabitants (without mentioning the State), not to block the participation of Taiwanese citizens and journalists in the events and to include the island in its Sustainable Development Goals.