Taiwan has commissioned 45 micro-class missile assault boats to boost its asymmetrical warfare capability, the defense minister said Wednesday.

The vessels, developed at a cost of 31.63 billion Taiwanese dollars ($1.02 billion), will be a part of the Taiwanese navy's assault boats, Yen Teh-fa told the Foreign and National Defense Committee of the parliament.