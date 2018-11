A handout photo made available by Taiwan's Military News Agency shows the Taiwanese officers and crew of two warships Ming Chuan and Feng Chia docked at the President the Zuoying naval base in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/TAIWAN MILITARY NEWS AGENCY / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Taiwan's Military News Agency shows President Tsai Ing-wen waving to naval officers from friagte Ming Chuan at Zuoying naval base in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/TAIWAN MILITARY NEWS AGENCY / HANDOUT

The president of Taiwan urged the country's armed forces on Thursday to stay prepared against a potential Chinese threat to the island's security, during a ceremony to commission two United States guided missile frigates.

"We want to send a clear and firm message from the Taiwanese people to the international community that we will not concede one step in defending... Taiwan and protecting our free and democratic way of life," Tsai Ing-wen said at the Zuoying naval base in Kaohsiung.