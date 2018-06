A Chinese girl holds up the national flag inside the Forbidden City across Tiananmen Square on the eve of the 29th anniversary of the Jun 4, 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, China, Jun 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) solders walk past a wall mural for the Tiananmen Flag Defence division inside the grounds of the Forbidden City across Tiananmen Square on the eve of the 29th anniversary of the Jun 4, 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, China, Jun 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A Chinese police officer stands guard beside barriers lined up before the entrance to Tiananmen Square on the eve of the 29th anniversary of the Jun 4, 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, China, Jun 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Taiwan on Monday condemned China's worsening respect for human rights on the 29th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, urging Beijing to release the Taiwanese pro-democracy activist Lee Ming-che.

Despite its progress in other areas, China has "ramped up pressure on democracy and rights advocates, and consolidated the power of its one-party dictatorship," the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said in a statement.