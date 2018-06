Taiwanese fisherman displaying Taiwan's flag sail to Taiping Island in the disputed South China Sea to protest for their rights in Pingtung County, in southern Taiwan, Jul 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/RIVER WANG TAIWAN OUT

Taiwan on Monday called for the militarization of the South China Sea to stop and denied having plans to lease Taiping Island in the disputed maritime area to the United States.

In a statement, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said that the South China Sea disputes must be resolved in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the freedom of navigation and overflight, while calling for the militarization in the area to be stopped.