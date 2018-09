Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen speaks during the AH-64E Helicopters of Taiwan Army 601st Aviation Brigade Commission Ceremony, in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan is conducting military drills along the Pacific Ocean after China intensified its defense maneuvers in the region, the island's defense ministry announced Tuesday.

The Tian Long military maneuvers are being carried out in an area that covers almost three quarters of the eastern coast of Taiwan and includes live-fire exercises, the statement added.