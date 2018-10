Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (R) and Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (L) use binoculars during a military drill ahead of Taiwan's National day in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwanese soldiers maneuver during a military drill ahead of Taiwan's National day in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan F-16 fighter jet maneuvers during a military drill ahead of Taiwan's National day in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Apache attack helicopters maneuver during a military drill ahead of Taiwan's National day in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan CM-11 Tanks maneuver during a military drill ahead of Taiwan's National day in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan black hawk helicopters maneuver during a military drill ahead of Taiwan's National day in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan carried out an unprecedented military drill Tuesday, a day ahead of its National Day celebrations, in Taoyuan in northern parts of the country.

The drill was attended by Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen, and President of Paraguay Mario Abdo Benitez, who is on a state visit to Taiwan until Thursday.