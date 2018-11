US Navy handout picture dated Jul 9, 1999 shows the Aegis-class destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur on patrol in the Arabian Gulf. EPA-EFE FILE/US NAVY - JOHN SULLIVAN - HANDOU EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Taiwan's Defense Ministry on Thursday confirmed the passage of two United States Navy warships through the Taiwan Strait, the third time in a year that American military ships have sailed between Taiwan and China.

Beijing condemned the passage of the ships and urged Washington to exercise caution and work with it to resolve tensions.