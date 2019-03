epa07435733 The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan Joseph Wu speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry office in Taipei, Taiwan, 14 March 2019. Wu answered questions pertaining to foreign policy and diplomatic relationship with allied and non-allied countries. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

epa07435732 The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan Joseph Wu (C) speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry office in Taipei, Taiwan, 14 March 2019. Wu answered questions pertaining to foreign policy and diplomatic relationship with allied and non-allied countries. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

epa07435729 The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan Joseph Wu speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry office in Taipei, Taiwan, 14 March 2019. Wu answered questions pertaining to foreign policy and diplomatic relationship with allied and non-allied countries. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan maintains a special relationship with the United States and has been widely cooperating with Washington to consolidate its diplomatic ties in Latin America that are under threat from China, the island's minister of foreign affairs said Thursday.

"The cooperation between United States and Taiwan is in our interest and the bilateral interest," said Joseph Wu at a press conference.