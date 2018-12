A Taiwanese kid wears an anti-nuclear power plant shirt during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan, Mar. 11,2017. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan has indefinitely postponed the decommissioning of Jinshan Nuclear Power Plant's first reactor after 40 years of operation due to nuclear waste management issues, an official confirmed to EFE on Tuesday.

The decommissioning was to begin on Wednesday.