Guatemalan Police continue to search for survivors after the Fuego Volcano eruption in El Rodeo, Guatemala, Jun. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RODRIGO PARDO

Ash and smoke rises from the Fuego Volcano as a new eruption occurs, as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, Jun. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SANTIAGO BILLY

Taiwan has donated $100,000 to Guatemala toward relief efforts, following the eruption of Mt. Fuego, the island's foreign ministry spokesperson said in a press conference Wednesday.

Immediately after news of the eruption broke out on the island on Sunday, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen had sent out a tweet in Spanish, expressing sympathy and promising aid.