People take a swab test during the ongoing PCR test for Covid-19 in New Taipei city, Taiwan, 03 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan on Monday extended its Level 3 national health alert for another two weeks until June 28, since the Covid-19 outbreak that has hit the island has not yet shown any signs of improvement.