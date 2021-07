A resident rests for 15 minutes after receiving a jab of AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination event in New Taipei city, Taiwan, 15 June 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwanese authorities on Thursday extended the level three national health alert linked to Covid-19, which enforces the closure of public areas and some commercial activities, for two more weeks until Jul. 26, despite relaxing some restrictions to allow more social activity.