People walk next to an on-sale banner displayed outside a store in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Assorted discounted sunglasses are displayed at a store in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

People inspect on sale shirts at a store in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan's GDP grew by 2.84 percent in 2017 with respect to the previous year, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Wednesday.

The Q 4 GDP grew by 4.17 percent in 2017 with respect to the previous quarter, and 3.28 percent year-on-year.