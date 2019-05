A same-sex married couple hug during the first day of civil registration for same-sex marriage in Taipei, Taiwan, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Same-sex married couples and well wishers pose for photographs during the first day of civil registration for same-sex marriage in Taipei, Taiwan, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Same-sex couples pose for a photo during celebrations on the first day of civil registration for same-sex marriage in Taipei, Taiwan, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

A same-sex married couple sit on a rainbow flag during the first day of civil registration for same-sex marriage in Taipei, Taiwan, May 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Around 20 same-sex couples on Friday registered their marriage officially at the Household Registration Office in Taipei, the state run Central News Agency reported, a week after Taiwan became the first territory or country in Asia to recognize same-sex unions.

A gay couple, who have been in a relationship for the past 12 years were one of the first to get married.