The National Immigration Agency (NIA) of Taiwan said Thursday it was looking for 145 Vietnamese citizens suspected of planning to stay in the country illegally after entering it on a special group visa program.

The group arrived on Dec 21 and 23 and left their hotels through various means of transportation without informing anyone.