A Taiwanese Coast Guard vessel patrols around the coast of Pengjia Islet during President Ma Ying-jeou's launching of the Taiwan-Japan Cooperation Monument on the Pengjia Islet off Taiwan's northeast coast, Apr. 9, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan has sent teams to search for the crew of a Palau-registered cargo ship which capsized on Wednesday morning in waters of the Taiwan Strait, east of the Chinese city of Wenzhou, the National Rescue Command Center of Taiwan said.

The ship, with 15 crew members onboard - including one Taiwanese and 14 from Myanmar - capsized around 190 nautical miles (352 kilometers) northeast of Taipei in the East China Sea.