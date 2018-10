Taiwan Catholics pose for a photograph next to a paper cutout of Pope Francis at the gate of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Taipei, Taiwan, after the Midnight Christmas Mass, late hours of Dec. 24, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

Pope Francis (C) exchanges gifts with Poland's President Andrzej Duda (L) and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda during (R) during a private audience at the Vatican, in Vatican City, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO PIZZOLI / POOL

Taiwan has invited Pope Francis to visit the island in an attempt to strengthen diplomatic ties with the Vatican following its landmark agreement with China over the appointment of bishops.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday that Vice-President Chen Chien-jen, who is in the Vatican to attend the canonization of various saints, has officially invited the Pope.