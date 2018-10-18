Zhang Zhijun, head of the Taiwan Affairs Office in China, speaks to the media after the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeuo at the a ballroom in the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, Nov. 7, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

Taiwan hopes to invite Zhang Zhijun, the head of China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits, an organization in charge of managing dialogue with Taiwan, to restart a dialogue with Beijing, official Taiwanese media reported on Thursday.

2018 marks the 20th anniversary of a meeting between representatives of China and Taiwan which opened communication between the two sides, said Kuan An-lu, the deputy secretary general of Taiwan's Straight Exchange Foundation, according to state-owned Central News Agency.