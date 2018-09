A handout photo made available by NASA on Sept. 12, 2018 shows a satellite image acquired by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP of Super Typhoon Mangkhut approaching Philippines, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NASA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Taiwan on Friday issued a maritime warning against Typhoon Mangkhut, which is expected to pass over the waters to the south of the island in the direction of China, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Mangkhut, moving at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour (15.5 miles per hour) with sustained winds of 209 kph and gusts of 263 kph, was situated around midday some 800 km from Hengchun, the southernmost area of the island.