A mobile phone alert message appears on a smartphone screen during the the annual Wan-an air raid drill in Taipei, Taiwan, Jun. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A mobile phone alert message appears on a smartphone screen during the the annual Wan-an air raid drill in Taipei, Taiwan, Jun. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan on Monday tested a mobile phone alert system against potential Chinese air raids for the first time, sending text messages to all mobile users in the north of the island as part of a simulated air attack.

Taiwan holds an annual air defense drill known as "Wan An" to test its emergency response systems to a potential air attack from mainland China.