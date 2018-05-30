Taiwan on Wednesday reassured its partners in Central America that cooperation with the island would be beneficial to them, amid a diplomatic crisis which has seen several nations reject bilateral ties with Taipei in favor of Beijing.

During a meeting with Central American Integration System (SICA) secretary-general Marco Vinicio Cerezo Arevalo, Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan had the ability to offer "high quality" aid for the specific development needs of other countries as it possessed considerable technology, talent and experience.