Taiwan's Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday that Chinese aircraft and military vessels were operating near the island, adding that it was closely monitoring their movements.

The ministry said in a statement that a number of Chinese aircrafts, including Xian H-6 bombers, Shaanxi Y-8 transport aircraft, and Sukhoi-30 fighter jets, had taken off from China's Huiyang air base and passed through the Bashi channel, which lies between Taiwan and the Philippines.