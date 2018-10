Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (L) and Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (C) review the honor guard during a welcoming ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (L) and Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (R) review the honor guard during a welcoming ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (R) and Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (L) walk during a welcoming ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan and Paraguay on Monday signed an agreement to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure and education.

The agreement was signed after a meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and her Paraguayan counterpart, Mario Abdo Benitez.